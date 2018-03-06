Father of young boy makes his son run to school in rain after getting kicked off school bus for bullying
Bryan Thornhill, a father in Virginia, recently posted a Facebook Live video of his son running to school in the rain as he followed in a vehicle. The boy was kicked off the school bus for three days for bullying, so Thornhill made his son run to school instead.
The Facebook Live video has since gone viral, reaching more than 23 million views as of Tuesday afternoon, March 6.Thornhill told the Associated Press in a FOX 2-TV report that he and his wife now joke the boy will either be fast or obedient, but "so far we're working on fast."
The father also shared videos of his son’s second and third jogs to school as well as some parenting advice: "If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you,'' he said. "You probably need a lap or two.''
The third video shows the boy’s sister attempting to run with her brother. He keeps running and leaves his father far behind.