The body of Mark Weizant was found March 25 on private property not far from the Mississippi River in a undeveloped wooded area about 2 miles south and west from where he was last seen in Brainerd.

Last week, Brainerd police reported there were no preliminary indications that foul play was involved in Welzant’s death

Welzant was last seen the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2014, when he left his group home. He was recorded on video at the Holiday Gas Station in Brainerd shortly before 3 p.m.

Welzant, who is the youngest of 11 siblings, was diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome at 2 years of age, a rare genetic disorder that can result in a range of physical, mental and behavioral problems.

His birthday was celebrated on March 17 and he would have turned 50.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Brainerd Police Department on the case.