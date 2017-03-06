Auditor suggests more study of Minn. school tests

The state Education Department "should gather information from school districts and charter schools on the local costs and impacts of administering state-mandated tests, and use these data to inform policy decisions," the Monday, March 6, report concluded.

Also, the department should look to schools to get a better handle on how scores are being used, the report added, and suggested "the Legislature should remove or re-examine certain legal requirements that prescribe specific test designs or reporting formats, and instead focus on setting priorities for tests overall."

The legislative auditor reported that Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius agreed with the report’s key recommendations and called the report "thorough and fair."

Cassellius last week said the department will increase its communications with school districts and charter schools to find ways to better use scores. She also said she will work with lawmakers "identify and decrease areas of statute that may prescribe test designs and reporting formats."

The state Education Department says tests results are valuable and used in several ways.

"The state uses the aggregated test scores to report to the public and the U.S. Department of Education how Minnesota students are performing in school," the department says on its website. "Statewide test data help the state evaluate the progress schools are making in reducing achievement gaps among student groups. Schools and districts use the assessment results to measure their progress in improving student learning over time. Educators use individual scores to gauge students’ relative strengths and areas of need, and they use aggregated results to adjust curriculum and instruction."