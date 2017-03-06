Dayton had announced in January that his doctors found cancer in his prostate during a routine check up. He decided to have surgery to treat the cancer, which Mayo medical providers confirmed had not spread outside his prostate.

“Gov. Dayton’s surgery went as planned,” his deputy chief of staff Linden Zakula said last week.

Despite the slight delay in his public appearance at the Capitol, his office said Dayton still has a full day of meetings on Monday.

Dayton’s planned Tuesday news conference comes on the same day the governor will have to decide whether to sign a measure lifting the prohibition on Sunday liquor store sales in Minnesota. Dayton has said he will not veto the repeal bill but he could let it become law without his signature.