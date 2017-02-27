United Airlines starting service from Rochester to Chicago

“This service will provide 150 new departing seats per day, which is a capacity increase of 35 percent for our community” said John Reed, Rochester International’s executive director.

The addition is being touted as a major step in the community’s Destination Medical Center initiative.

“Transportation to Rochester has emerged as a major theme in our destination planning for our patients and the community. Mayo Clinic established the airport in 1928 and has always been one of its strongest supporters,” said Dr. John T. Wald, the clinic’s medical director of public affairs.

Lisa Clarke, executive director of the DMC Economic Development Agency, said United Airline’s decision “validates the current and future economic growth that DMC is helping to attract.”

United Airlines is the world’s largest airline in terms of cities served, with flights to 360 cities on five continents, the company said. United Airlines is part of the Star Alliance, a network of 1,300 airports that serves 190 countries on six continents.