Judge Robert Tiffany ruled Wednesday that Annette Klapstein, 64, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., and Emily Johnston, 50, of Seattle, could present a necessity defense during their trial, set to begin in December. Tiffany’s ruling came almost two months after the two women testified in a contested omnibus hearing that they believed they had to take action against Enbridge in order to slow or halt climate change.

Johnston and Klapstein, along with Benjamin Joldersma, 39, of Seattle and Steven Liptay, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were arrested Oct. 11, 2016. Johnston and Klapstein allegedly used bolt cutters to cut padlocks and chains in order to access a pipeline facility near Leonard, Minn. Liptay, a documentarian and photojournalist, documented the act and Joldersma went along to help with safety precautions.

Klapstein, Johnston and Joldersma are all charged with felonies stemming from the incident. Liptay is charged with two gross misdemeanors.

Johnston and Klapstein’s attorney Timothy Phillips notified the court of his intent to use the necessity defense in December of 2016. Prosecutors objected to the defense, which is used to shield people who must break the law in order to prevent a greater harm.

In a memorandum filed in February, Phillips wrote that the activists’ actions “were motivated by the need to mitigate catastrophic climate change and its effects on public health and the natural environment.”

The group had taken lawful action to try to stop the transportation of tar sands, attorney Timothy Phillips wrote, but “The economic power of oil, gas, and coal companies, exacerbated by corruption and the evisceration of public participation in policymaking, have blocked government action on climate change, leaving no reasonable legal alternative for individuals seeking to avert its ongoing harms.”

Johnston and Klapstein, both charged with criminal damage to property of critical public service facilities, utilities and pipelines, aiding and abetting criminal damage to property of critical public service facilities, utilities and pipelines, trespassing on critical public service facilities, utilities and pipelines and aiding and abetting trespassing on critical public service facilities, utilities and pipelines are scheduled to go to trial Dec. 11.