Woman on ATV hit by cop car pleads guilty to DWI

Tara Rae Summers, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of fourth-degree DWI, and not guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Summers was arrested Oct. 1 after allegedly leading police on a chase through downtown Bemidji. According to a criminal complaint, a Bemidji police officer was patrolling downtown at about 12:45 a.m. when he saw an ATV driving south down Beltrami Avenue.

The ATV was allegedly going “very fast” and nearly hit a parked car, the complaint said. The officer turned onto Third Street and saw a passenger getting off in front of a bar.

The officer allegedly turned on the patrol car’s lights and saw the driver of the ATV look back at him as she drove away. Summers is accused of driving the ATV through a parking lot, then west through the alley between Keg n’ Cork and the Historic Chief Theater.

As Summers pulled onto Beltrami Avenue, another police car traveling north with its lights and sirens on hit the ATV. Summers was knocked off, and officers immediately began treating her injuries. She was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, then to jail.

Jesse Dean Becker, 25, who was driving the police car that hit summers, received non-life-threatening injuries, along with his passenger, Ryan Alan Riley, 41.

Summers said Monday that she had been drinking hard liquor; though the results of a blood test done on Summers following the crash have not come back, her attorney said her blood-alcohol count could be more than .16, twice the legal limit. She also said she didn’t see any police until she was hit by the squad car.

Summers is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21.