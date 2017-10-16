Bemidji man gets first-degree drug charge

Christopher Colt McDonald, 35, was arrested Oct. 10 after a Minnesota state trooper pulled him over at the request of a task force agent, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint:

Once the trooper stopped McDonald’s car he noticed that a passenger was making “fertile” (sic) movements and looked like she was trying to hide items. Law enforcement searched her and found about 48 grams of meth and a digital scale. The woman told police that McDonald had given her the meth and the scale to hide after he realized the state trooper was behind them.

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force had been investigating McDonald before the traffic stop, and had received statements from a confidential informant who said that McDonald supplied them with meth, and that he traveled with meth in his car.

Task force agents searched McDonald’s home at the 2300 block of Bardwell Drive after his arrest and found a locked safe containing 122 grams of meth, a check with his name on it and $4,100 in cash.

McDonald was on probation after a 2006 conviction for first-degree possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute. He is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing on Nov. 6.