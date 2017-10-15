Valvoline donates to Boys and Girls Club
Valvoline Instant Oil Change raised more than $2,000 during the company's recent Customer Appreciation Day to support children through year-round academic, health and leadership programs through the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji. Since 2007, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has invested more than $27,000 in youth through sponsorships and campaign challenge gifts, according to a press release. Pictured left to right, front row, are club members Oliver, Dalilah, Trevor, and Rebecca. Back row: Chuck Stevens, Scott Reed and Chris Westrum.