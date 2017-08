CASS LAKE -- The Wilkinson Township Centennial will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the town hall, 6789 140th St., Cass Lake.

A light lunch, dessert and beverages will be served and there will be historic pictures, articles and maps on display from Wilkinson and Raboin. For more information, contact Kim Minton at (218) 335-8483 or Bonnie Lembke at (218) 987-2254.