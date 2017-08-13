Tenth annual National Night Out a success
BEMIDJI—National Night Out is a night where communities recognize law enforcement, to build positive relationships between them and the community and is free to all who attend. More than 350 community members attended this year's event in early August at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. Target and the Bemidji Police Department were co-sponsors with the club. Target provided the food, and the Bemidji Police Department coordinated all of the different law enforcement vehicles there. RP Broadcasting provided music for the evening.
Attendees could play a mixture of games, jump in the bounce house, get their face painted, dunk club staff and law enforcement in the dunk tank, and interact with the all the local law enforcement and sit in the firetruck, police car, the Beltrami sheriff's boat and the SWAT truck.