Tenth annual National Night Out a success

BEMIDJI—National Night Out is a night where communities recognize law enforcement, to build positive relationships between them and the community and is free to all who attend. More than 350 community members attended this year's event in early August at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. Target and the Bemidji Police Department were co-sponsors with the club. Target provided the food, and the Bemidji Police Department coordinated all of the different law enforcement vehicles there. RP Broadcasting provided music for the evening.