Judge extends indictment deadline for former BMS admin

In an order made public Thursday, a judge granted a motion filed jointly by prosecutors and the attorney for Brandon Mark Bjerknes. The lawyers had asked for the indictment deadline to be extended in order to work toward a plea deal.

Bjerknes, 34, was charged May 31 with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

He is also charged in state district court with four counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. Federal charges do not affect state charges.

Prosecutors must now file an indictment by Sept. 27.