    Crime report for Aug. 10

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:51 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    6:20 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested after a fight on 3rd Street NE in Blackduck.

    Warrant

    9:03 a.m. A 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested for warrants at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    911

    11:02 p.m. A 63-year-old male was arrested for making derogatory calls to dispatch.

    Assault

    11:54 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for assault at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    Burglary

    4:57 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1100 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

