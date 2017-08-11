Crime report for Aug. 10

6:20 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested after a fight on 3rd Street NE in Blackduck.

9:03 a.m. A 19-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested for warrants at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

11:02 p.m. A 63-year-old male was arrested for making derogatory calls to dispatch.

11:54 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for assault at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

4:57 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1100 block of Bemidji Avenue N.