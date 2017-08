VIDEO: Healing Powwow honors health care workers

Kianna Kingbird, 8, dances a fancy shawl dance during the grand entry of the Healing Powwow on Thursday at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Sanford Bemidji, Red Lake and Cass Lake Indian Health Service Hospitals and the White Earth Health Center hosted the powwow to honor the physicians, health care workers and holistic healers who promote physical, mental and spiritual health.

