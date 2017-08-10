Bemidji movie theater to have Sensory Friendly Showtimes

During Sensory Friendly Showtimes, the house lights remain on and the sound from the movie is lowered, allowing attendees to "be yourself," according to a release.

Missy Hannem, manager of the Bemidji 10 theater, said the idea for the showtimes started this year after an inquiry from a customer. These types of events are held in larger communities and with larger movie theater chains, and Hannem said they decided to bring the event to Bemidji for adults and children. The theater also will be gathering feedback from families and will adjust the events as needed.

The Sensory Friendly Showtimes will be at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month. The first event is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, with "NUT JOB 2: Nutty by Nature."