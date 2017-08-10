Court documents show that prosecutors and the attorney for Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34, filed a joint motion Wednesday asking for more time to file an indictment. This would allow Bjerknes and the attorneys to spend more time discussing a possible plea agreement, documents say.

A judge had not ruled on the motion as of Thursday afternoon.

Bjerknes was charged May 31 with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He also is charged in state district court with four counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. Federal charges do not affect state charges.

He is accused of posing as a teen boy on Facebook and Snapchat in order to convince children, some of whom are Bemidji Middle School students, to send him nude photos. According to a local criminal complaint, Bjerknes’ alleged misconduct came to the attention of law enforcement in the fall of 2016 when concerned parents told the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office that they had found “disturbing” messages on their middle school-aged daughters’ cell phones.

The messages were from the Facebook account of someone using the name “Brett Larson,” who claimed to be a student in Duluth, documents said. In January, investigators learned that the IP address associated with the account was assigned to Bjerknes.

After a March 20 search of Bjerknes’ home, police seized his cell phone. They allegedly found sexual Snapchat conversations between the username BrettLarson6969 and two different children.

Bjerknes could have as many as 50 victims, according to a federal complaint.

A previous motion asking for an extension was granted in June, moving the indictment deadline to Aug. 28. But both parties want another 30 days to work toward a resolution of the case, according to the most recent motion.

“The Government and Defendant agree that a pre-indictment resolution would save the Government substantial resources while allowing Defendant to promptly resolve this matter and reduce his potential consequences,” the motion reads. “The parties have had insufficient time to explore their options for pre-indictment resolution.”

Bjerknes is currently being held at a halfway house and is on 24-hour lockdown. He has pleaded not guilty to two of the four state charges against him and is scheduled to appear in state district court for an omnibus hearing on Monday, Aug. 21.