It’s fitting because the event is now in its sixth year.

The annual event, organized by the Bemidji Sustainability Committee, will take place Saturday with hour-long tours at places across the region.

“We try to have different sites for all types of interests, from clean energy to local foods and native landscaping,” said Anna Carlson, BSU assistant sustainability director and committee member. “One of the things I think is really unique about this tour is that residents get to see up close and personal what others are doing in the community.”

This year’s tour, taking place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., includes:

A low-income solar garden, located at 14148 68th Ave. NW in Cass Lake at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Attendees will be able to learn more about the mechanics of the newly installed solar panel array at the Prescott Community Center.

A local food and mini dairy farm, located at 16472 Sand Valley Rd. SW in Solway at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Participants will be able to visit the MesteMade Farm, a micro-dairy farm that utilizes environmentally friendly and sustainable practices in raising their own pork, poultry, beef as well as gardens and dairy cows.

A live home energy audit, taking place at 1609 Birch Ln. NE in Bemidji at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Attendees can participate in a walk-through energy audit of the Glas Scholars House.

A look at sustainable clothing solutions at 364 Main Ave. W in Turtle River at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants can learn about how the clothing in closets can become tools for sustainability.

A native plant photography workshop at the BSU Hobson Memorial Union in conference room 2 from 1-3 p.m. Permaculturist Diana Kuklinski will give a photo tour of her own and several other yards to identify a variety of native plants. Naturalist Janet Nelson will also be present to share professional photography tips.

A visit to the eco village at the Rail River Folk School at 303 Railroad St. SW in Bemidji at 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to see the work the Indigenous Environmental Network has done to construct an eco-village, such as native landscaping. A demonstration will also take place for creating garden space for growing food and raising bees.

“Regardless of the number of people that attend, the enthusiasm and conversations in these places is really exciting. People get to share ideas and tips about sustainable living,” Carlson said. “Not only is it great interacting and meeting with the tour hosts and learning their experiences, it’s also fantastic speaking with the participants about what they want to do with sustainability, whether that’s in their own lives or in businesses and organizations.”

For more information on the event and for a map of the tour location, those interested are encouraged to visit the Sustainable Bemidji Facebook page.