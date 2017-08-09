Soles for Souls at the Beltrami County Fair

All types and sizes of serviceable shoes are needed for disaster relief, refugee camps and other international relief efforts throughout the world. The Lions hope to collect 5,000 shoes to help those less fortunate around the globe.

Bring your old shoes and drop them off in the box provided at the 4-H Exhibit Hall by the information desk any day during the fair, which runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW.

The shoes Bemidji First City Lions collects will be delivered to Soles4Souls -- a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world, according to a release. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries.

“Bemidji First City Lions Club is a strong supporter of Soles4Souls’ mission, and we hope to take a big step in providing the organization with the new and gently used shoes they require to disrupt the cycle of poverty around the globe,” said Soles4Souls Ambassador Mary Lou Milender in a release.

Gently used shoes will be distributed to micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The resulting revenue will help fund the free distribution of new shoes in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world.

“The simple truth is that almost anyone with a closet has shoes they don’t wear, or an old pair that will just end up in a landfill,” Milender said in the release. “Give those to us, and know that you are taking a step to making the world a better place for all of us.”

For more information, please contact Mary Lou Milender, 218-759-0830 or email melmile@paulbunyan.net.