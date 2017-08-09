According to a release, more than 80 percent of new mothers in Minnesota WIC choose to breastfeed, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, but only about 35 percent of them breastfeed their infants at six months. Challenges at work can make breastfeeding difficult. In fact, the chief reason for the steep drop is a lack of workplace support for breastfeeding mothers, a release said.

However, more employers are realizing the benefits of providing accommodations for nursing mothers, such as increased employee loyalty, reduced turnover and increased productivity, the release said. Businesses can also cut their health-care costs, as studies have shown that breastfeeding not only boosts an infant’s immune system -- meaning fewer trips to the doctor. It also lowers the mother’s risk for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and breast and ovarian cancer, officials said.

In addition, federal and Minnesota laws require employers to provide support for nursing employees to pump breastmilk at work. Generally, lactation support initiatives cost little, and studies show they result in a $3 return for every $1 invested, the release said.

Beltrami County WIC and the local Breastfeeding Coalition support breastfeeding by providing a Rock & Rest Tent for community events, by providing assistance to businesses in becoming designated a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace and by providing guidance to mothers who continue to breastfeed after returning to work.

“Ultimately, the true benefit comes when a breastfeeding mom reports continued breastfeeding success after returning to work. It is very satisfying to see the look of confidence in a mom’s face, holding a happy, healthy baby,” said Sheila Johnson, Breastfeeding Coordinator for the Beltrami County WIC Program and leader with the local Breastfeeding Coalition, in the release.

Businesses that support their breastfeeding employees are eligible for recognition by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Minnesota Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace. Learn how your company can become a designated MDH Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace.

The Beltrami County WIC program can be reached at (218) 333-8140.