Blue Ribbon winner at The Fair

Theresa Gustafson shows her acrylic painting “Hogwarts is Home” to Colleen Speck, 4-H Crafts and Fine Arts Judge, on Tuesday afternoon at the Beltrami County Fair. Gustafson, a Harry Potter fan, won a blue ribbon for her painting in the Crafts and Fine Arts category. Demonstrations, a pet show and dog showmanship judging will all be held Wednesday for 4-H events at the fair. The carnival Midway, Grandstand and Marilyn Shutter Country Stage all get underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday.