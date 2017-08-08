Search
    Blue Ribbon winner at The Fair

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 4:50 p.m.
    Theresa Gustafson shows her acrylic painting “Hogwarts is Home” to Colleen Speck, 4-H Crafts and Fine Arts Judge, on Tuesday afternoon at the Beltrami County Fair. Gustafson, a Harry Potter fan, won a blue ribbon for her painting in the Crafts and Fine Arts category. Demonstrations, a pet show and dog showmanship judging will all be held Wednesday for 4-H events at the fair. The carnival Midway, Grandstand and Marilyn Shutter Country Stage all get underway at 6 p.m.  Wednesday.

