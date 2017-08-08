Crime report for Aug. 7

11:15 a.m. Deputies received a report of an assault on 15th Street NW.

5:43 p.m. Deputies received a report of suspicious bones found in the Vista forest at the intersection of Vista Forest Road NW and Tower Road NE.

1:10 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for warrants at the 5100 block of 15th Street NW after a 911 hang-up call.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

8:14 a.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a report of a theft at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:41 p.m. A 33-year-old female was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.