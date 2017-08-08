Warroad man pleads not guilty to meth charges

Phillip Clarence Michael Athman, 27, was charged in February with first-degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was arrested in January, along with Heather Lynn Kjensrud, 21, after Red Lake police received a report that people in a silver PT Cruiser were selling narcotics outside of a grocery store there.

According to a criminal complaint, Red Lake officers found the car and asked Kjensrud -- who has since pleaded guilty to third-degree possession -- to step out of the vehicle. When she did, documents say, police saw a clear baggie with other “distribution” baggies inside of it on the car floor.

Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a large and small bag, both containing a substance which field-tested positive for meth. The two bags weighed a total of 39.7 grams, the complaint said.

Kjensrud and Athman were turned over the Beltrami County deputies.

Documents state that Kjensrud told deputies that she and Athman were from Warroad, though the complaints list different addresses. Athman allegedly admitted that he bought the meth earlier that day for $800 per ounce, and that he and Kjensrud intended to return to Warroad to sell it.

Athman is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 21.