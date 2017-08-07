County DWI court celebrates 10-year anniversary

The court combines substance abuse intervention programs with judicial oversight in an attempt to reduce the DWI recidivism rate. Those eligible for the court are rewarded for achieving and maintaining sobriety, education, employment or stable housing. Participants who do not abide by the court’s rules can be subject to curfew, jail time, community service and other consequences.

So far, 135 people have entered DWI court. Ninety-two have graduated, and there are 22 active participants.