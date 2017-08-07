Red Lake lands $78,000 grant for produce
RED LAKE -- The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians received more than $78,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency announced Monday, as part of a grant meant to increase access to fruits and vegetables.
The money, from the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive Program, will be put toward pilot projects, meant to ramp up produce purchases by people participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP.
A news release announcing the grant did not say which specific program Red Lake will participate in. Thirty-two different programs and communities received a total of $16.8 million in the grant round.