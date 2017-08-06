PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A rockin’ July

The Zipper runs in this long exposure photo at the 73rd annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival in the parking lot of the Sanford Center. The Water Carnival was held June 29 through dusk on the Fourth of July in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 5
Fourth of July fireworks over Lake Bemidji. The "Red, White and Boom" fireworks show celebrating Independence Day was the last event of the 73rd annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 5
Bemidji's LGBTQA community and allies walk down Beltrami Avenue Northwest in the Water Carnival Grand Parade on July 2 during the 73rd annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 5
Diamond Point seen from the Sanford Bemidji AirMed helicopter. Sanford Bemidji AirMed celebrated five years of expanding critical care air transport in northern Minnesota in July. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 5
The spotlight hits the crowd as fans rock out to Lamb of God on July 12 during "The Apocalypse Summer Tour" at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Slayer headlined the show and Behemoth opened before Lamb of God. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 5
Bemidji was abuzz in the month of July, with Water Carnival and Fourth of July festivities to parades and even a heavy metal concert. Here’s a look at some of photographer Jillian Gandsey’s Photos of the Month.
