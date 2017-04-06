Bemidji police answer body camera questions at open meeting

The department held the informational meeting about three weeks after presenting its plan to the Bemidji City Council. Officers are expected to begin wearing the cameras this summer, and Police Chief Mike Mastin is currently receiving public input and choosing which brands and models of cameras are best for the department.

“The open house formula is meant (so) that people can candidly just ask questions and get clarification or offer suggestions,” Mastin said of Thursday’s event. “It’s an opportunity for people to come in and see the equipment, the potential equipment in person, and we can explain how some of it worked.”

During the open house, Mastin, Captain Jim Marcotte and Sgt. Matt Bahl passed around three different body cameras the department is considering purchasing. The department plans to purchase 30 cameras, which will cost about $18,000.

Attendees also had a chance to look over the department’s body camera policy, which outlines camera-related policies, including when officers should and should not use the devices.

“There’s some chains of thought, if you will, that everything an officer does should be recorded. I tend to believe there are some things that just shouldn’t be recorded,” Mastin said. “Some assault victims shouldn’t have to give a statement in front of a camera, some medical situations, you shouldn’t be recording people who can’t help themselves. There’s instances where the officer should have the discretion not to record something and that is allowed for in our policy.”

The policy, which is available at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us, contains a full list of recording guidelines.

Mastin said the department has been looking into the use of body cameras for about two years, but held off on taking action until the Minnesota Legislature determined whether videos taken with the cameras are public data.

Such videos are private and can only be released to people in them.

“I think that was a very smart move,” Mastin said. “I completely agree that a person who is involved in the video should have a right to that video...but someone who is just curious about what happened in your house shouldn’t be able to see everything you have in your house.”

Mastin plans to attend a camera trade show later this month, and expects to purchase the devices sometime in May.