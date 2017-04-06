Bemidji’s “Take Back the Night” march aimed to support victims of domestic and sexual violence and raise awareness of their struggles, which marchers said can go unnoticed.

“It's kept too quiet, and our victims, they don't think that there's anybody that will help them,” said Shannon Moore, a crime victims advocate for the Leech Lake Tribal Police. “We're here to let them know there is help. We are here to help them. There's somebody there for them, and they're not alone.”

The march began at Bemidji State University’s fieldhouse and ended near Lake Bemidji, where marchers lit luminaries and were encouraged to write someone’s name, an emotion or anything else onto a scrap of paper and burn it in a fireplace there.

“Whatever it is that you need to let go of,” organizer Nikki Miller told attendees. Miller is the victim services and sexually exploited youth coordinator for Support Within Reach, a wide-ranging nonprofit that works to reduce the impact and harm of sexual violence.

The nonprofit’s website points to Department of Justice studies that say only 39 percent of sexual assaults are brought to police each year. Victims often cite personal matters and fear of reprisal then, and the closer their relationship is with their assaulter, the less likely they are to report the assault, according to DOJ data aggregated on the nonprofit’s website.

Faye Neeland, a victims advocate at the Leech Lake Family Violence Prevention Program, said sexual assaults and domestic violence have a stigma attached to them -- “when we talk about family violence, we think it’s a family issue” -- and events like Take Back the Night help break that down. The violence prevention program serves domestic and sexual violence victims in Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, and Beltrami counties secure orders for protection, find safe places to stay, and more.

Beyond raising awareness, Neeland said, events like Thursday’s march can help empower victims and their families.

“Often, as women, we’re told, ‘you can’t go out of the house wearing that,’” said Ashli Lyseng, Support Within Reach’s lead advocate, who explained that women are sometimes cautioned against wearing revealing clothing because, the thinking goes, it might trigger an assault. “We should be able to wear whatever we want and not be a beacon of violence.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month in Bemidji, per a proclamation from Mayor Rita Albrecht.