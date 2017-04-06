Man arrested in stalking case, SWAT team assists with arrest

According to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, SWAT personnel were called to a location near the city of Ebro, about 30 miles west of Bemidji, where Beltrami County investigators and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents were investigating the case.

The suspect was found in a rural Clearwater County home, the release said, and initially refused to surrender to authorities. The male eventually gave up and was taken into custody.

An entry in the Bemidji Police Department blotter states that a 35-year-old male was arrested in Ebro at 10:22 p.m., the same time the SWAT team was called out, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office blotter.

No charges had been filed against the male as of Thursday morning. The Pioneer generally does not name suspects before they are charged with a crime.