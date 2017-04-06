No injuries in Frohn Township barn fire
FROHN TOWNSHIP—No one was hurt after a Frohn Township barn was engulfed in flames Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources personnel responded to the 900 block of 23rd Street Southeast at about 9:46 a.m.
The barn was completely on fire, and flames had spread to a nearby building and wildland.
Firefighters were on the scene for about 3.5 hours, the release said, and the building was destroyed.