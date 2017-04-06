Search
    No injuries in Frohn Township barn fire

    By Grace Pastoor Today at 5:34 p.m.
    The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources personnel responded to the 900 block of 23rd Street Southeast at about 9:46 a.m. Thursday morning. Submitted photo.1 / 2
    The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources personnel responded to the 900 block of 23rd Street Southeast at about 9:46 a.m. Thursday morning. Submitted photo.2 / 2

    FROHN TOWNSHIP—No one was hurt after a Frohn Township barn was engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

    According to a news release, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources personnel responded to the 900 block of 23rd Street Southeast at about 9:46 a.m.

    The barn was completely on fire, and flames had spread to a nearby building and wildland.

    Firefighters were on the scene for about 3.5 hours, the release said, and the building was destroyed.

    Grace Pastoor

    Grace Pastoor covers crime, courts and social issues for the Bemidji Pioneer.

    gpastoor@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9796
