Crime report for April 5
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Burglary
9:15 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested after deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the 3900 block of Graycalm Court SE.
DWI
1:31 p.m. A 24-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a welfare check on two adult females sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of Sweet Sap Road NW and Highway 89 NW.
Suspicious
7:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of a drive-by shooting at the 8900 block of Bemidji Road NE.
SWAT
10:22 p.m. The SWAT personnel were called out to Ebro to take an individual into custody.
Violations/Court Orders
12:32 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation and obstruction at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue NW and 6th Street NW.
1:20 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order within the city of Bemidji.
Warrants
7:42 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Lakewood Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assist
12:07 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
10:22 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested in Ebro.
Warrant
1:49 p.m. A juvenile male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 600 block of 12th Street NW.
2:41 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW after turning himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant.