Crime report for April 5

9:15 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested after deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the 3900 block of Graycalm Court SE.

DWI

1:31 p.m. A 24-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a welfare check on two adult females sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of Sweet Sap Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

Suspicious

7:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of a drive-by shooting at the 8900 block of Bemidji Road NE.

SWAT

10:22 p.m. The SWAT personnel were called out to Ebro to take an individual into custody.

Violations/Court Orders

12:32 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation and obstruction at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue NW and 6th Street NW.

1:20 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order within the city of Bemidji.

Warrants

7:42 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Lakewood Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

12:07 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

10:22 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested in Ebro.

Warrant

1:49 p.m. A juvenile male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 600 block of 12th Street NW.

2:41 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW after turning himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant.