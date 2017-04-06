Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for April 5

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:56 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Burglary

    9:15 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested after deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the 3900 block of Graycalm Court SE.

    DWI

    1:31 p.m. A 24-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a welfare check on two adult females sleeping in a vehicle at the intersection of Sweet Sap Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

    Suspicious

    7:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of a drive-by shooting at the 8900 block of Bemidji Road NE.

    SWAT

    10:22 p.m. The SWAT personnel were called out to Ebro to take an individual into custody.

    Violations/Court Orders

    12:32 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation and obstruction at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue NW and 6th Street NW.

    1:20 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order within the city of Bemidji.

    Warrants

    7:42 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Lakewood Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assist

    12:07 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    10:22 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested in Ebro.

    Warrant

    1:49 p.m. A juvenile male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 600 block of 12th Street NW.

    2:41 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW after turning himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement
    randomness