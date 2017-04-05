COUNTY: Beltrami Board gives support for health programs

Regarding the first, the commissioners were presented with a resolution to support increasing the minimum medical assistance reimbursement for all public health nurse family home visits. Currently, the agency employs three nurses in the Maternal Child Health Family Home Visiting program.

The funding comes through grants from the federal Maternal Child Health program, the Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families as well as medical assistance and Primewest finances.

According to county documents, the funding from the Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting will end in September, while at the same time, a bill is in the Legislature that would increase medical assistance payments for the program.

The program is designed to assist families in promoting healthy lifestyles for developing families, achieve healthy outcomes for pregnant women and their infants as well as providing direct intervention to families of young children to establish healthy living. Services provided include preconception education, prenatal education, health monitoring, child growth development and nutritional assessments, among others.

The resolution, approved by the board, authorized the Beltrami County Health Board to submit a letter of support to legislators for increasing the medical assistance reimbursement.

The Restore House, meanwhile, is in the process of a potential expansion and in doing so, made a request from the board to write letters to the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support the project. The program, based in Bemidji, is licensed by the Department of Human Services and offers its chemical dependency treatment at two locations.

The organization's expansion idea is to increase the sobriety rates such as additional support in the form of supportive housing, aftercare classes and follow-up.