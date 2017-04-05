Fifth-graders there stood stock still in period costumes for the school's annual "wax museum" display and history project. Each student was asked to pick an historical figure, write a research paper about him or her and then pose for the annual exhibit as that figure. "Neil Armstrong" stared confidently towards the horizon in a mock space suit, and Olympic gymnast "Gabby Douglas" stretched on the floor in a leotard. "Dale Earnhardt, Jr." flashed a bottle of "champagne" and mugged for an imaginary camera.

Eleanor Strand stood resolutely behind a podium next to her research paper and poster board about Eleanor Roosevelt. She said she was drawn to the former first lady and iconic activist because they share the same name.

"I actually thought that she was married to Theodore Roosevelt, and then I find out she was married to Franklin," Strand said. She also learned about meetings Roosevelt held with Chinese and English leaders, and the fraught relationship the "first lady of the world" had with her mother.

Nearby, fellow fifth-grader Jack Swiggum had donned a full Golden State Warrior uniform as "Stephen Curry," the team's sharpshooting guard.

"He just inspired me because he's really good at basketball and I want to be as good as him," Swiggum said, adding that he read three books about the basketball star and never knew Curry attended Davidson College before he went to the NBA. "I thought he would play for a bigger college because he's so good."

Hunched over another podium in a gray suit and bright red "Make American Great Again" hat was Carter Fish, who said he chose President Donald Trump for his research paper because he thought it would be fun and because he thinks it's cool that Trump is president.

"I knew he was wealthy and he was a businessman-turned-politician," Fish said. He also discovered Trump has been involved in 2,500 lawsuits, studied at the University of Pennsylvania and that Trump's grandfather immigrated from Germany.

The wax museum is a longstanding project for St. Philip's fifth-graders, teacher Amy Zimmermann said. Students started researching their subjects in January and had to pick an American or naturalized immigrant who had been the subject of at least two published books.

Students learned how to take notes, recognize important facts and then organize them into a research paper and poster board, Zimmermann said.

The costumes, though, were up to them.