    Crime report for April 4

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:10 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Fire

    1:09 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 3800 block of Sumac Road NE.

    Violations/Court Orders

    8:53 a.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested for violating probation at the 16500 block of Stoiber Lane NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assist

    10:12 a.m. Officers assisted the Department of Corrections with the arrest of a 40-year-old male at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.

    Warrant

    4:25 p.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW. He was escorted to the jail without incident.

