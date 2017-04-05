Crime report for April 4
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Fire
1:09 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 3800 block of Sumac Road NE.
Violations/Court Orders
8:53 a.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested for violating probation at the 16500 block of Stoiber Lane NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assist
10:12 a.m. Officers assisted the Department of Corrections with the arrest of a 40-year-old male at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.
Warrant
4:25 p.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW. He was escorted to the jail without incident.