Tutors needed for 2017-18 school year

The recruitment is part of an AmeriCorps effort to find approximately 1,700 literacy and 300 math tutors in the state.

Both full- and part-time tutors will be recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall. Bemidji schools with open tutor positions include Bemidji Middle School, Central Elementary, Horace May Elementary, J.W. Smith Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Northern Elementary, Paul Bunyan Elementary and Solway Elementary.

Tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education at the end of their service. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

Math and literacy tutors are fully trained by Math Corps and Reading Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees.

To learn more or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact (866) 859-2825.