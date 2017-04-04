Search
    Crime report for April 3

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:52 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    DWI

    2:19 a.m. Deputies assisted the Bemidji Police Department in the DWI arrest of a 30-year-old female at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Fire

    1:49 p.m. Deputies responded to a grassfire caused by a person attempting to burn a woodchuck out from a hole in the ground at the 47200 block of Sunflower Road NE.

    Sex Crimes

    7:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of child pornography located on a phone in the city of Bemidji.

    Warrant

    7:55 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    6:32 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault and for fleeing on foot at the 300 block of 9th Street NW.

    DWI

    2:19 a.m. A 30-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

