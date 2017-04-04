Crime report for April 3

Fire

1:49 p.m. Deputies responded to a grassfire caused by a person attempting to burn a woodchuck out from a hole in the ground at the 47200 block of Sunflower Road NE.

Sex Crimes

7:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of child pornography located on a phone in the city of Bemidji.

Warrant

7:55 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

6:32 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault and for fleeing on foot at the 300 block of 9th Street NW.

DWI

2:19 a.m. A 30-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.