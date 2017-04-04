Crime report for April 3
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
DWI
2:19 a.m. Deputies assisted the Bemidji Police Department in the DWI arrest of a 30-year-old female at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Fire
1:49 p.m. Deputies responded to a grassfire caused by a person attempting to burn a woodchuck out from a hole in the ground at the 47200 block of Sunflower Road NE.
Sex Crimes
7:21 p.m. Deputies received a report of child pornography located on a phone in the city of Bemidji.
Warrant
7:55 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Assault
6:32 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for assault and for fleeing on foot at the 300 block of 9th Street NW.
DWI
