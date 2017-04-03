Blackduck man charged with soliciting child

According to a criminal complaint, Bradley Ray Brands, 51, responded to an ad posted by law enforcement officials posing as a 14-year-old who was looking for sex. The undercover officer told Brands they were 14, and Brands started a conversation that was "sexual in nature."

Brands then arranged to meet the undercover persona in Bemidji on March 29, the complaint said. Law enforcement met Brands and arrested him.

Brands told police he was in Bemidji to meet someone, and that he had been texting a 14-year-old, according to the complaint. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 24.