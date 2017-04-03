Assault case against Cass Lake man dismissed

Michael Anthony Kingbird, 47, pleaded not guilty to one charge of third-degree assault in September. He was arrested Sept. 13 after officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 19800 block of Plantation Road Southeast in Cass Lake, according to a criminal complaint.

Kingbird allegedly told police that the victim had approached him and two other men and said they had a gun, the complaint said. Kingbird also reported that the victim was carrying a baseball bat and that he attacked the three men, hitting one in the back of the head.

The complaint states that Kingbird told officers he got the bat away from the victim and "worked him over."

The dismissal of the case simply states that prosecutors were "unable to locate necessary witness."