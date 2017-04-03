Crime report for March 31 - April 2

7:39 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries. Responding agencies included Red Lake Ambulance, Red Lake Fire, Alaska Fire, Bemidji Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care, Bogarts Service and Good Samaritans.

Assault

5:42 a.m. Friday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault after deputies took a report of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway at the intersection of Adelia Drive SE and Roosevelt Road SE., in which an assault had occurred.

5:20 a.m. Saturday. A 64-year-old male was arrested for interfering with a 911 call at the 600 block of Main Street N.

1:10 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 3000 block of Scenic Highway NE.

8:04 p.m. Deputies received a report of a domestic assault at the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

Assist

9:42 p.m. Friday. A 36-year-old male, a 38-year-old female and a 50-year-old male were arrested for various charges at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. after deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and the Bemidji Police Department with a search for a stolen vehicle.

2:24 p.m. Sunday. A 38-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Burglary

7:09 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 3800 block of Becida Road SW.

Drugs

12:24 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 39-year-old female were arrested for various drug charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 2 W and Brightstar Road NW.

DWI

2:51 a.m. Friday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Shorecrest Road NE and Bemidji Avenue NE

3:40 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the 6500 block of Wildrose Lane.

7:59 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for drug DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the intersection of Adams Avenue NW and Highway 2 NW.

2:14 A.M. Saturday. a 21-year-old female was arrested for drug DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

11 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI, providing a false name, and warrants, and a 22-year-old female was arrested for drug possession at the 200 block of Spirit Avenue NW after deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle.

10:12 p.m. Saturday. A 39-year-old male was arrested for drug DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mayflower Road NW and Nature Road NW.

2:07 a.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old female was arrested for DWI after a single-vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Jay Court NE and Long Lake Road NE.

6:28 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old female was arrested for drug DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and an order for protection violation at the 3000 block of Scenic Highway NE.

Fire

7:03 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 1700 block of Scenic Highway SE.

Sex Crimes

10:56 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor, which took place in 2012.

Suspicious

7:19 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report from a female at the intersection of Highway 9 and Spencer Road NW that she had been kidnapped and escaped the vehicle. Deputies arrived at the scene and began investigating, however the Bemidji Police Department took over the investigation as the kidnapping reportedly started within city limits.

Warrant

11:11 p.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the intersection of Highway 2 W and Brightstar Road NW.

6:07 p.m. Sunday. A 62-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 29600 block of Hornet Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Accident

3:47 p.m. Friday. A 68-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants after officers received a hit-and-run complaint at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 71 NW.

Assault

4:45 p.m. Friday. An officer took a report of possible abuse at the 4200 block of Technology Drive NW.

11:44 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a fight at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

Burglary

10:28 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of the burglary of a local business at the 1200 block of Neilson Avenue SE.

Disorderly Conduct

7:47 a.m. Friday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation after officers responded to the 1300 block of Anne Street NW to remove a male.

8:25 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old female and a juvenile were cited for minor consumption and one individual was arrested for a warrant at the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW.

DWI

12 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 19th Street NE and Bemidji Avenue N.

Family Crimes

6:18 p.m. Friday. An officer took a report of possible child neglect at the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Suspicious

3:37 a.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old male was arrested for fleeing on foot after officers responded to a report of a suspicious male at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW..

Warrant

3:59 p.m. Friday. A 55-year-old male was arrested for a warrant in Cass Lake.

8:41 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and possession of a controlled substance at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.