Sex offender moves to Hackensack

Michael John Black was released from custody on Aug. 19 and moved to an address on the 100 block of Highway 371 North on March 10.

Black was convicted in 2008 of two second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 years old. The fact sheet states that his victims were between the ages of 7 and 15 years old, that he was known to them and that he used physical force to gain compliance.

Black is described as a 6-foot-4-inch tall, 179-pound white male with brown eyes, brown hair and a "ruddy" complexion. He is not wanted by police, as he has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.