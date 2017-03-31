Rod Northbird, director of re-integration for the Northwest Indian OIC, said he had already been planning to hold a Round Dance in honor of the organization's new building when he thought of Jourdain's family. Northbird grew up with Jourdain's uncles, he said, and was aware of the search for the teen.

Northbird then attended a fundraiser earlier this month and learned that the family was gathering money for a reward.

"When I came back to my office I was like, you know, this is what we're about: community development," Northbird said. "My plan was to allow the family to raise awareness and help them raise funding for a reward."

Northbird then approached Jourdain's family and arranged for them to sell concessions during the Round Dance. The proceeds will go toward the reward fund.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at 1819 Bemidji Ave. N., and the Round Dance starts at 7 p.m.

A Round Dance is a social dance that came from the Cree tribes in Saskatchewan. The dances are different from powwows and include hand drums. Northbird said the Round Dance will feature some of the area's best singers, along with guests from Canada, Northbird said.

Jourdain's aunt Alex Tanner said she hopes the event will bring in more reward money and remind the community that Jourdain is still missing. The now-18-year-old was last seen on Halloween night in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji. Multiple community and police searches have revealed no sign of the teen, and he is not considered a runaway.

The family conducted extensive searches of the Nymore neighborhood before the first snowfall in November, and has started searching again now that the snow has melted. Tanner said about 20 people have helped the family search.

"We haven't given up," Tanner said.