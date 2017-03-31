Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. addressed the year's positives and negatives—from the upcoming construction of a dialysis center to an overhaul of Red Lake gaming—Friday during the annual State of the Band address.

Seki spoke to a packed room at the Seven Clans Casino, updating the band on everything from the Red Lake Nation Solar Energy Project to police activities. The chairman emphasized the importance of working together as he outlined some of the tribe's accomplishments and areas needing improvement.

Though he spoke highly of the band's gaming industry during his 2016 address, Seki announced Friday that during the past year it was discovered that former corporate management of the nation's three gaming properties had been "misleading" the Gaming Board.

"All fiscal and fiduciary responsibility had vanished and profit margins had declined substantially from all properties," Seki said. "Last December the Gaming Board...turned the page and began to address the issues surrounding Red Lake gaming."

Seki said all corporate management of Red Lake Gaming Enterprises have now been replaced and a chief operating officer has been hired. A new marketing director and assistant marketing director have also been brought on board, and two new general managers of properties have been hired.

New machines were also purchased for each site and the food and beverage plans for each property have been redesigned, he said. Seki said the changes have already paid off.

"Profits have already increased from a year ago at this time, and we expect it to increase more," Seki said. "All of our properties were profitable over the last two months, which wasn't always the case in years prior."

Seki also provided updates on a range of projects set in motion since his last address. These include:

• The construction of a new dialysis center, set to begin this June.

• The purchase of a new garbage truck, which will be delivered in April.

• The expansion of the Red Lake Nation Food Shelf.

• The construction of two new fire departments, one in Red Lake and one in Ponemah.

• The construction of a 16-bed chemical dependency treatment center slated to start in late June.

• The three-part Red Lake Nation Solar Energy Project.

Though the first phase of the solar project—the installation of solar panels on Red Lake facilities—was supposed to begin late last fall, Seki said it has been delayed due to local power companies that supply the band's electricity. The chairman said because the companies are not interested in purchasing excess electricity generated from the panels, a plan for electrical storage was added to the solar panel design.

The installation is now expected to begin in May.

Phase II of the plan—the development of solar energy farms on tribal land—and Phase III—the creation of a plan to address the electrical needs of band members—are also underway, Seki said.

"The Red Lake Nation solar energy plan for the future displays our commitment to the preservation, conservation of our environment," he said. "It provides an energy source which is compatible with our tribal beliefs of living in harmony with nature."

The chairman's announcement that more than 59,000 acres of land were restored to the band in January was met with cheers and applause from the large audience.

Seki also addressed the use of drugs and alcohol on the reservation. The Red Lake Police Department executed 35 search warrants in 2016 and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, dozens of firearms and "large amounts" of money, he said. And though Seki acknowledged that overdoses and drug use continue to be an issue, he encouraged band members to continue to fight addiction.

"We as members of Red Lake Nation have to combat this drug epidemic," Seki said. "Like I said at the beginning: working together, there is hope."

Before the address came to a close, the Red Lake boys and girls high school basketball teams were also honored, and presented with plaques and sweatshirts. Both teams qualified for the state tournament this year and the boys team won the consolation championship.