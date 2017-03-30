Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle announced $23.7 million in grants Thursday to expand transit services throughout the state.

The grants will be divvied among 23 bus service providers.

Individual grants range from $47,300 to the Hibbing bus system to $4 million for St. Cloud Metro Transit.

Regionally, numerous counties received funding through area providers. They included:

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, serving Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis Counties, received $2,369,800.

Productive Alternatives, serving Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties received $249,500.

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, serving Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington and red Lake Counties, received $108,800.

However, Paul Bunyan Transit, a provider serving Beltrami County, wasn’t included in the listed grants.

“We have very high regards for the Paul Bunyan system. We had 60 applications, though, and it’s a very competitive program,” Zelle said. “They certainly do receive funding as part of their normal programming and I know they’ve had great success.”

“I think this draws attention to the need that we have for a broader, more comprehensive strategy for funding not only road and bridges, but transit all across Minnesota,” Smith said. “Included in our transportation proposal is funding that over the next 10 years would be $120 million in addition to all of this that would allow us to be better partners with all of the regional systems around the state.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, operating expenses for Greater Minnesota transit providers is estimated to exceed revenues by 2021. The deficit revenues and expenses is expected to climb to $31 million by 2025. As a result, additional resources will be needed starting in 2021 to achieve a long term service plan to meet the demand.

Rural Minnesota's transit ridership increased nearly 13 percent between 2010 and 2014, a surge Smith said demonstrates a need for more funding.

"Transportation in general, and transit in particular, is about connecting people: connecting them to their jobs, to their doctors and to their communities," she said. "We want to help communities deliver on that with these grants."

The funding comes from a combination of sources, including Minnesota's General Fund, the Federal Transit Administration's rural and small urban transit program, and the Greater Minnesota Transit Fund, which is part of the state's motor vehicle sales and leasing taxes.

The grant will cover about half of the applications the state received.

Zelle said applicants who did not receive funding could see grants later on.

"We'd had a number of rural and greater Minnesota operations that did not receive funding this grant round, but that doesn't mean they're not eligible or won't see funding later," he said.

Pioneer staff writer Matthew Liedke contributed to this report.