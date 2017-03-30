Cakewalk! United Way holds annual cake decorating contest

Held at Marketplace Foods in Bemidji, a total of 11 local celebrity teams had 45 minutes to design a one-of-a-kind cake, according to a United Way release. There were no rules except that they had to use the ¼-sheet cake provided as part of their creation. At the end of the contest, the cake packages were then auctioned.

Businesses and organizations, including their team names, competing this year included: Karvakko (Karvakko Kupkakes), Knife River Materials (Knife River Cake Pavers), Choice Therapy (Your Life, Your Health, Your Cake), Security Insurance (We've Got Your Cakes Covered), First National Bank Bemidji (First Dough Bakers), Paul Bunyan Broadcasting HBI (Hubbard Mothers), Lakeland Public Television (The Cake Eaters), Riverwood Bank (Riverwood Bank's Treasure Keepers), Support Within Reach (SWR Color Blasters), RP Broadcasting (Babe Country) and MarketPlace Food and Drug.

The honor of Overall Champion went to the Paul Bunyan Broadcasting team with the highest valued package in the live auction. Knife River Material's Cake Pavers won the Overall People's Choice award, raising $1,075 in audience votes for their cake.

The Backpack Buddies program works to ensure low-income and children living in poverty in the Bemidji school district have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available, such as weekends and school vacations, a release said.

The program is serves approximately 200 students in four of Bemidji's elementary schools.

For more information about the Backpack Buddies program or United Way, visit UnitedWayBemidji.org.