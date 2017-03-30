In the past three days, the sheriff’s office, as well as Bemidji Fire Department and Rescue units, Cass Lake Fire Department and Rescue units, as well as conservation officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Leech Lake Reservation DNR have responded to five separate incidents involving people and their equipment going through the ice.

“The ice is deteriorating very rapidly, and in many cases it is deteriorating so quickly it is stranding anglers on the lakes and has required a response from multiple agencies to rescue them from dangerous, potentially life-threatening situations,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

There have been no fatalities, but in each situation the angler has either been treated or evaluated for hypothermia or exposure to cold water, the release said. A cold water immersion can kill in several ways, and most people die long before they become hypothermic.

“Though they have been properly equipped and trained each one of these incidents has placed multiple first responders in very precarious, dangerous situations,” Beltrami County Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel said in the release. “Please stay off the ice. Cold water kills.”