According to the 2017 County Health Rankings Report, compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Beltrami County ranked 85th out of 87 Minnesota counties for length of life.

Clearwater and Mahnomen counties both ranked 86th, tying for last place.

Beltrami County also ranked 84th out of 87 counties for overall health outcomes.

Cynthia Borgen, Beltrami County Health and Human Services’ public health director, said the low rankings are not a surprise.

“We’ve been low in these county health ranking since they’ve been doing this,” Borgen said. “We’ve consistently been in the bottom 10, and we just kind of bounce around a little bit in there.”

The report, which uses the most recent available data, includes information on premature death and “years of potential life lost” in a county per 100,000 people. Premature death is defined as any death from any cause before the age of 75.

In Beltrami County, 8,900 years of potential life were lost, according to data from 2012-2014. The state average is 5,100 years and the highest rate in Minnesota was 12,200 in Mahnomen County. Across the state, Native Americans, Alaskan Natives and African Americans tend to have the highest rates of premature deaths. Rural counties also have the highest premature death rates. This can negatively impact a community, Borgen said.

“When we lose people prematurely, we’re really missing out on kind of their most productive years,” Borgen said. “Families who lose their parents or grandparents early also miss out on the value of learning from the wisdom of their elders and having that sense of place, of continuity, of belonging, when they miss having that connection to older family members.”

The report also takes into account the percentage of adults who smoke (21 percent in Beltrami County, 16 percent statewide), the number of obese adults (31 percent in Beltrami County, 27 percent statewide), the rate of adults reporting binge or heavy drinking (22 percent in Beltrami County, 21 percent statewide), and other statistics.

According to Borgen, poor health indicators and poverty go hand-in-hand. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 16.2 percent of Beltrami County residents lived in poverty between 2011 and 2015, about 5 percent higher than the state average of 11.5 percent.

“All of the same factors that help people get out of poverty are the things that help them be healthier,” Borgen said. “We’ve got a very high poverty rate in Beltrami County and that really influences, or I think feeds, our low health rankings.”

Many Beltrami County residents report a lack of access to exercise opportunities and healthy foods in more rural parts of the county, according to Borgen. Poor mental health and a lack of medical care also contribute to the poor numbers. Ten percent of Beltrami County residents younger than 65 do not have health insurance, according to the report. The state average is 7 percent.

Borgen sees the county’s low ranking as an opportunity for improvement. She said county officials will gather more data, then decide what areas to focus on. She hopes to see more of an emphasis on prevention in coming years.

“We have a lot of things going on around treatment and around mitigation,” Borgen said. “But we really, I think, need to do a lot more around prevention...to really really try to increase the strength that we have to help people be healthier.”