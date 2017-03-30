Crime report for March 29

8:20 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

4:47 p.m. A juvenile was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Burglary

2:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.