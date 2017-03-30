Crime report for March 29
Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Warrant
3 p.m. A 33-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were arrested on outstanding warrants at the 1200 block of 34th Street NW.
8:20 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:Assist
4:47 p.m. A juvenile was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.Burglary
2:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.