    Crime report for March 29

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:50 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Warrant

    3 p.m. A 33-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were arrested on outstanding warrants at the 1200 block of 34th Street NW.

    8:20 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assist

    4:47 p.m. A juvenile was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Burglary

    2:22 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

