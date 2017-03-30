No reported injuries after school bus is rear-ended
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools staff reported no one was injured after a school bus was rear ended early Thursday morning.
Superintendent Jim Hess said the bus was carrying two special education students, a driver, and a paraprofessional when it was rear ended by a sedan around 7 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Justice Road Northwest and Irvine Avenue Northwest.
The students -- who attend Horace May Elementary and Bemidji High School -- were placed on a second bus that finished the route, and were later evaluated by school district nursing staff, Hess said. The sedan’s driver was also apparently unharmed, school district staff said.
Greg Liedl, the school district’s transportation coordinator, said the bus was preparing to turn left from Irvine to Justice when it was struck. The bus’ rear bumper was damaged, school district staff said, and a photo supplied to the Pioneer indicates that the sedan suffered significant damage.
Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the accident but did not immediately return a request for further information.