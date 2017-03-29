Where: Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Cost: Adults, $5; Children, $3; Children younger than 3, Free; Weekend pass, $10. Free parking.

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Jaycees 40th Home, Sport and Travel Show is taking over the Sanford Center this weekend.

"We actually rent the entire convention center," said Twila Bolte, the 2017 Home, Sport and Travel Show chair for the Jaycees. "We have from the Lakeside rooms, where we have classes and stuff. All the way to the concourse around the arena and in the arena itself."

The weekend show, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday, will feature more than 100 vendors from a variety of different trades.

"We have a wide range, everything from Detail Plus to insurance. Then everything in between, The Skin company, a lot of hot tub vendors," Bolte said.

The show is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Sanford Center. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children younger than 3. There is a $10 weekend pass.

The event, similar to an indoor fair, provides a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to learn about different companies and their products.

"People are there to get ideas and we try to lighten it up with having food vendors there. You can grab a bite to eat and mossy around and partake in the different activities the booths have," Bolte said.

The show also features seminars and workshops.

On Saturday, April 1, the schedule is as follows:

• 11 a.m. First Realty, "Home Buying, Downsizing, Organizing"

• Noon. Laura Rock, "Essential Oils"

• 1 p.m. Meghan McDonald, "Gallery on the Go, Canvas Magnet Paintings"

• 2 p.m. Laura Rock, "Essential Oils"

The workshops will continue Sunday, April 2, with a kids workshop with Home Depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and #BemidjiROCKS Rock Painting from noon to 2 p.m.

The Jaycees #BemidjiROCKS project features painted rocks that are hidden in plain sight in outdoor public areas. When a rock with the #BemidjiROCKS label is spotted, the person who found is supposed to take a photo of themselves with the rock and then hide the rock somewhere else. Then the person posts the photo of the rock onto the #BemidjiRocks Facebook page with a clue about where they left it.

"We will have an area for people to come paint their own rocks and go place them around Bemidji again. We figured it's springtime and it's a nice time to get them out and start with some fresh rocks out there," Bolte said.

With the wide range of different vendors, the show provides provides something for everybody.

"It's usually pretty light hearted and pretty fun for anybody, all ages," Bolte said.