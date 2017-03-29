Crime report for March 28
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Burglary
4:39 p.m. Deputies received a report of a possible burglary. A juvenile suspect was located and no criminal charges are pending.
DUI
2:13 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DUI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 23rd Street NW and Hannah Avenue NW.
Property Damage
7:06 p.m. Deputies received a report of damage to a mailbox at the 8000 block of Grange Road NW.
Warrant
1:02 a.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop on Highway 2 NW.
2:29 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 2 NW.
3:33 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant after deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance at the 1100 block of Porcupine Road SE.
9:10 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:
Assault
3:56 p.m. A juvenile male reported being assaulted by another unknown juvenile male at the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.
7 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, a warrant and for falsely reporting a crime after officers received a report of an assault at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Warrant
8:47 a.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for an out-of-county warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
8:43 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested on Minnesota Avenue NW for an out-of-state felony warrant.