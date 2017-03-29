Crime report for March 28

DUI

2:13 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DUI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 23rd Street NW and Hannah Avenue NW.

Property Damage

7:06 p.m. Deputies received a report of damage to a mailbox at the 8000 block of Grange Road NW.

Warrant

1:02 a.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for warrants during a traffic stop on Highway 2 NW.

2:29 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 2 NW.

3:33 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant after deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance at the 1100 block of Porcupine Road SE.

9:10 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

3:56 p.m. A juvenile male reported being assaulted by another unknown juvenile male at the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

7 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, a warrant and for falsely reporting a crime after officers received a report of an assault at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

8:47 a.m. A 37-year-old male was arrested for an out-of-county warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

8:43 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested on Minnesota Avenue NW for an out-of-state felony warrant.