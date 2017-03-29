Missing 13-year-old found safe in North Dakota

According to the release, 13-year-old Gary Tilander was located in Lidgerwood, N.D., after the International Falls Police Department received a tip on Tuesday from a “concerned citizen.”

The tip was then passed to the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Tilander was located at a Lidgerwood residence.

The teen had been missing since the morning of Feb. 22 after leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji. Tilander’s cousin Brittany Reuter told the Pioneer that he had been staying at a foster home through Evergreen Youth and Family Services, and that he had run away.

While Tilander was missing, both law enforcement and family members searched for him in

International Falls and Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department even searched the area of U.S. Highway 71 north of Blackduck by air after reports came in that Tilander was seen there on the day of his disappearance.

About 7,000 people joined a Facebook group dedicated to locating the teen during the five weeks he was missing.

No family members could be immediately reached for comment. No further details were released by officials, and the case remains under investigation.